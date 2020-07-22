Liteboxer trainer keeps striking sharp at home with lights and music

Looking to replicate the experience of a boxing class in the comfort of the home, startup Liteboxer has launched a fitness platform that recreates the punching bag for the connected era. The system uses a combination of lights, music and force sensors to offer tailored boxing programs for users of all levels, along with the ability to challenge friends and gauge your progress against other users.

Liteboxer consists of a portable free-standing device with a rounded head that serves as pads for the user’s jabs, crosses and hooks, while an uppercut pad is tacked on underneath. Built in are runway LED lights that tell the user where to aim their punches, while force sensors can then measure the impact and accuracy of their blows.

The lights can also be combined with music to deliver choreographed boxing workouts where users strike in time with the rhythm. These are available through the companion app and might move faster or slower depending on the difficulty and type of workout selected. The app also allows users able to track their personal bests, their progress on the community leaderboard and challenge their friends to a remote duel.

"We built Liteboxer from the ground up to provide users with an engaging and complete workout that brings the exhilaration of boxing into the home," says company CEO and co-founder Jeff Morin. "The challenge was merging hardware that can take a punch with advanced electronics, software and online personal training in a sleek, portable and affordable package."

Liteboxer is available now for preorder with shipping set to kick off in August, though the system won’t come cheap. It carries a price tag of US$1,495, while a premium subscription service is priced at $29 a month and offers access to updated programmed sessions, new music and competitions.

You can get a look at some of the features of Liteboxer in the short promo video below,

