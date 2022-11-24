© 2022 New Atlas
Sports

Scorched Ice skate sensors are like wearable hockey coaches

By Ben Coxworth
November 24, 2022
Scorched Ice skate sensors are like wearable hockey coaches
The Scorched Ice sensors are presently on Kickstarter
The Scorched Ice sensors are presently on Kickstarter
View 2 Images
The Scorched Ice sensors are presently on Kickstarter
1/2
The Scorched Ice sensors are presently on Kickstarter
The sensors are claimed to be compatible with most third-party hockey skates
2/2
The sensors are claimed to be compatible with most third-party hockey skates

It goes without saying that if a hockey player isn't skating at their full potential, they're not as good of a player as they could be. That's where Scorched Ice hockey skate sensors are made to come in, as they assess the user's skating performance.

The Canadian-created devices are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. They were designed with input from professional hockey players such as Mark Messier, Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Mike Rogers.

There are two strap-on waterproof sensors in each kit, one for each skate. Inside each unit is a gyroscope, accelerometer, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, Wi-Fi antenna, Bluetooth antenna and rechargeable battery. These electronics continuously monitor and record skate movements, toe pitch, edge roll and foot acceleration – for each foot – transmitting the raw data to an online server.

That server analyzes the information using machine-learning-based algorithms. Within one to three hours (depending on internet speed and server availability) the processed data gets delivered to an app on a paired smartphone. The info is broken down into five key metrics: Intensity, Stride Count, Stride Dynamics, Power, and Activity (the amount of time played within a given session).

The sensors are claimed to be compatible with most third-party hockey skates
The sensors are claimed to be compatible with most third-party hockey skates

Players and their coaches can then use this feedback to see what areas need improvement, and to track their progress over time. It's also possible to consult with professional players, coaches and other users – or take part in challenges – via an online community accessed via the app.

Assuming the Scorched Ice sensors reach production, a pledge of CAD$200 (about US$150) will get you a set, along with a year of free data. The planned retail price is CAD$499.99 (US$375), one year of free data included. Depending on the package selected, subsequent fees will range from $7 to $20 per month.

You can see the sensors in use, in the video below.

Scorched Ice: Hockey skate sensors

Sources: Kickstarter, Scorched Ice

Tags

SportsHockeySkateWearableKickstarterPerformance
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!