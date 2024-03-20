Smart rebounder builds soccer skills by taking hits and giving feedback

A new training device is claimed to make you a better soccer player, even if you're practicing by yourself. It's called Voon Soccer, and it electronically assesses your performance in tens of different skill-building drills.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, Voon Soccer was created by Spanish entrepreneurs Joseba Zubeldia and Asier Etxebarria. It's basically a "smart" version of an existing training tool known as a rebounder.

Whereas most rebounders are just flat objects that kicked soccer balls bounce of off, however, the Voon features a removable disc-shaped electronic module called the Dot. That unit wirelessly communicates with an iOS/Android app on a nearby smartphone via Bluetooth, plus it utilizes integrated sensors to detect ball impacts that occur anywhere on the rebounder.

The Voon Soccer rebounder can be set to a 60- or 90-degree angle Voon Sports

The user starts by selecting a drill on the app, and watching a short demo video showing what's involved. They then set about performing that drill, repeatedly kicking the ball at the Voon, catching it on the rebound, then kicking it at the Voon again.

As they do so, they're guided by a ring of 24 LEDs on the Dot that illuminate in different colors and patterns, both to serve as a target and to visually register each hit. The Dot also registers successful hits by beeping.

Once they've completed the drill, the user checks their performance score on the app. That score includes metrics such as reaction speed, hit speed, hit force, number of hits, and elapsed time between hits. The app also allows users to monitor their progress over time, and to see which skills require the most improvement.

Multiple players can perform drills involving multiple Voons Voon Sports

As far as basic specs go, the Dot is shockproof, water-resistant, and is claimed to be good for anywhere from five to 30 hours of runtime per two-hour battery charge (depending on usage). The rebounder can be set to a 60- or 90-degree angle, and comes with both serrated and grip-bottomed legs for use on grass or pavement, respectively. It can also be folded up when not in use, and reportedly tips the scales at 11 kg (24.5 lb).

Assuming Voon Soccer reaches production, a pledge of US$249 will get you a setup of your own – the planned retail price is $479. You can see the device in use, in the video below.

And of course, it isn't the only high-tech soccer training gizmo in town. There are also performance-tracking balls, sock-worn sensors and insoles, among other things.

