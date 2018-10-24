One downside we're seeing with Stag Rack is the advertised four- to five-hour seal time. That's short enough to mean the seals could weaken during a single leg of a road trip – I can think of numerous ski and mountain bike trips I've taken over the years that have hit the 4.5-hour mark, with some more than doubling that. So on longer trips, you'll have to be mindful of checking the seal and re-pumping when needed. SeaSucker quotes its seals in days, not hours, which seems much more practical – check it in the morning before you drive off, don't worry about it again until the next morning.