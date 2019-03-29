The system was put to the test again at Thunderhill Raceway, where Shelley and Niki's autonomous capabilities were pitted against an experienced race car driver, who they were found to perform "about as well" as. The researchers are buoyed by the results, but say the system does have some limitations in that it doesn't perform as well in conditions it is yet to experience. But as autonomous cars continue to gather data, they are hopeful the capabilities can be expanded.