It's easy to imagine this being done at higher and higher resolutions, enabling more and more complex shapes to be rendered for touch. There's also potential for the concept to be scaled up, too, with sections of the floor in a warehouse-sized VR setup popping up and down to give physical form to stairs, pillars, walls, narrow balancing beams or things you can hide behind for cover. We dread to think how it might be used in more adult applications.