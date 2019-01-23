According to Starship Technologies, its robots have now traveled more than 150,000 miles (240,000 km) and carried out more than 25,000 deliveries through these trials. It is now set to deploy what it says is the world's largest fleet of delivery robots on a university campus. This isn't as grandiose as it sounds and will involve 25 robots at launch, which can each carry up to 20 lb (11.3 kg) with deliveries promised to usually take "15 minutes or less."