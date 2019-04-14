The flight, which marked the next step in making a new orbital launch system operational, toppled an aerospace record that has stood since 1947. In that year, the Hughes Aircraft Company's "Spruce Goose" H-4 Hercules flying boat took to the air on its brief, one and only flight. It was not only the heaviest aircraft of its time, but also boasted the longest wingspan at 320 ft 11 in (97.54 m) – a record that stood until Stratolaunch took off this past weekend.