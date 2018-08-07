The goal of the trial isn't explicitly to induce a cure in patients but that is certainly one of the hopes. One of the key biologic therapies currently utilized in Crohn's disease can often reduce in efficacy over time as the body develops antibodies against the treatment. In the earlier small study it was found that 80 percent of those patients that didn't reach remission through the new treatment did at least regain efficacy using therapies that had previously become ineffective.