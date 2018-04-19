Chances are, you probably don't use many stir sticks at home. Coffee shops, however, go through a great deal of the things on a daily basis. Inventor Scott Amron didn't like the thought of all that plastic and/or wood being thrown away, so he created the Stircle.

The device can be placed on any surface, or (as seen here) sunk into a hole cut into a countertop. Users just place their unstirred beverage on it, and the Stircle automatically spins it in one direction and then the other, thoroughly mixing its contents.

Amron – who previously brought us dissolving fruit-washing labels – claims that not only is his invention less wasteful than using stir sticks, but in the long run is also more economical for coffee shops to use. "A Stircle should stir 50,000 cups on about $0.10 of electricity," he tells us.