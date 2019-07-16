As each rower pulls back on their machine's handle to spin its flywheel, the resistance is electronically either increased or decreased, depending on how "in the swing" they are with the other rower(s). If they're coming in too early, the resistance will be higher than it should be – if they're coming in too late, it will be very low. The other rowers will likewise notice the change in resistance on their machines, if one user's timing is off.