Sturgis tiny house saves space with novel motorized bedView gallery - 15 images
Greenwich, New York-based Cubist Engineering has designed a really interesting towable tiny house. Named the Sturgis, it measures just 21 ft (6.4 m)-long, but seems more spacious inside thanks to not having a standard bedroom – instead, when it's time to hit the sack, a bed is lowered down from the ceiling at the flick of a switch.
The Sturgis comprises a CLT (cross-laminated timber) structure, Shou Sugi Ban (the Japanese method of charring to preserve wood) cypress siding, and a fiberglass roof. It also has an outdoor shower and optional deck, plus a roof deck is an option, too.
A total floorspace of just 170 sq ft (15.8 sq m) is available. The living room includes a modular sofa, cabinetry, and coffee table. A kitchenette with butcher block countertop, two-burner induction stove, and under-counter fridge and freezer is to one side. Further into the home lies a small bathroom with shower and toilet.
There are no lofts in the Sturgis but flicking a switch lowers down a queen-size bed from the ceiling to a comfortable height so the resident can get in. It's supported on a steel frame wrapped in maple and sounds very solid: Cubist Engineering told us that it rides up and down on the same bearing and railing system used to load fuel rods in nuclear plants.
If you're wondering why a Murphy-style drop-down bed instead wasn't installed instead, the firm says it would take up quite a bit more space – plus, let's be honest, a Murphy bed isn't as cool.
Another feature of the Sturgis is a slightly raised space next to the living room. This is called the "Bonus Space" and, while it seems to be used as a reading nook in the photos, it can also be outfitted to store a motorbike, serve as a utility area, or even a climate-controlled wine cellar, and more. The room can be accessed from the outside with a neat remote-controlled gull-wing door.
The Sturgis gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but solar panels are an option. Other optional tech goodies include a security package with cameras and motion sensors, a remote management package with smartphone-controlled lighting, etc, plus a rainwater collection system.
The Sturgis starts at US$99,000, depending on options. The firm also offers other models of the Sturgis suitable for retail and other uses. Check out the video below to see that motorized bed in operation.
Source: Cubist Enginnering
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more