The playthings of rappers, oil barons and Hollywood actors, the dreams of budding sports stars and Bitcoin investors. Few of us will ever take to the water on anything resembling a luxury superyacht, but that doesn't mean we can't marvel at the imagination, creativity and outright audacity that goes into their dramatic designs.

So let's take a wander through the rarefied air of the superyacht world, from concepts that will be built to order, to fully realized water-craft slicing through the waves as we speak. All are extreme examples of ultimate luxury, though some are a little coy about their luxuriousness, hiding movie theaters and swimming pools away beneath relatively standard observation decks. Others don't even bother, like the 70-m (230 ft) Xhibitionist trimaran that sports a helipad with space for three choppers right there on the roof.