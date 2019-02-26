Power is provided by a hard-wired 12-volt/9,800-mAh lithium-ion battery pack, which is carried in a separate Velcro-strap-mounted nylon frame bag. One charge of that battery should be good for a claimed 24 hours of run time in cooling mode, or two hours when blowing heated air. Buyers can choose between a rectangular bag that also accommodates an iPhone in a waterproof transparent compartment on top, or a triangular bag that attaches at the point where the frame's top tube and seat tube meet.