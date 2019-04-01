When a fish strikes, the Smart Connect reel responds by transmitting a Bluetooth signal to the user's Apple or Android smartphone. A free app on that phone alerts them through their choice of an audible alarm, a flashing onscreen display, or by vibrating. That app also lets users record the GPS coordinates of catches, plus it can be paired with Bluetooth LED lighting products such as a camp lantern, which will brighten to let users know that a fish is on the line.