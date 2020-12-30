CATL
Stands for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. This Chinese company, headquartered in Fujian province, is the largest manufacturer of lithium-ion EV batteries in the world, posting an incredible global market share of 37% in 2022. Its batteries and technologies are used by a number of major OEMs, including BMW, Hyundai, Honda, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and a number of Chinese auto giants, including XPeng, BAIC, Geely, GAC, SAIC and many others.
In huge news for zero-emissions aviation, Chinese company CATL is set to go to mass production on a "condensed battery" it says can squeeze in more than twice as much energy as a Tesla Model Y battery, by weight – while being safe enough to fly with.
Geely's electric brand Zeekr has teamed up with Chinese battery giant CATL on an ultra-long-range version of its Zeekr 001 shooting brake, resulting in a production electric car capable of doing more than 1,000 km on a single charge.
Leveraging salt could help us avoid much of the cost and difficulty in sourcing scarcer lithium, and Chinese giant CATL is looking to lead the charge by launching its first commercial sodium-ion battery.