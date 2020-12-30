© 2023 New Atlas

CATL

Stands for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. This Chinese company, headquartered in Fujian province, is the largest manufacturer of lithium-ion EV batteries in the world, posting an incredible global market share of 37% in 2022. Its batteries and technologies are used by a number of major OEMs, including BMW, Hyundai, Honda, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and a number of Chinese auto giants, including XPeng, BAIC, Geely, GAC, SAIC and many others.