Climate Solutions: Iron and Steel

Energy-related emissions from the manufacturing of iron and steel, which form the backbone of many heavy industries, from construction to automotive and shipping. Steel in particular uses a lot of coal-fired furnaces to combine iron ore and limestone with coke (baked coal). There's a strong opportunity here for hydrogen, which can used both to replace the coke in the steelmaking process and to power arc furnaces to replace blast furnaces. Iron, meanwhile, is being investigated for its suitability as a clean-burning fuel source.