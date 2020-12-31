Climate Solutions: Iron and Steel
Energy-related emissions from the manufacturing of iron and steel, which form the backbone of many heavy industries, from construction to automotive and shipping. Steel in particular uses a lot of coal-fired furnaces to combine iron ore and limestone with coke (baked coal). There's a strong opportunity here for hydrogen, which can used both to replace the coke in the steelmaking process and to power arc furnaces to replace blast furnaces. Iron, meanwhile, is being investigated for its suitability as a clean-burning fuel source.
The steel industry is responsible for around 8 percent of all global carbon emissions annually, and decarbonizing it will require an enormous effort. H2GS plans to lead the way with the world's largest fossil-free steel plant, using green hydrogen.
Yes, iron. Fine iron powder can burn at high temperatures, emitting nothing but rust as a by-product. That rust can be reduced back into iron powder using renewable energy to create a clean, renewable combustion fuel that could have big implications.