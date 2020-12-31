Cyclorotors
Also known as Voith-Schneider propellers, cyclorotors are barrel-shaped propulsion systems that spin at a constant speed, but can vector thrust nearly instantly in 360 degrees by adjusting the pitch of blades running the length of the barrels. They're currently being considered for a variety of electric aircraft and UAV applications.
Most drones need to tilt to move and correct against gusts of wind. Pitch Aero's Astria, however, can keep itself preternaturally level and stable, thanks to a novel use of cyclorotors that opens up a range of use cases other drones can't handle.