Czinger
California-based supercar manufacturer founded by Kevin Czinger of Divergent 3D. Creators of the 21C hypercar, which makes extensive use of 3D printing in its ultra-lightweight frame
Czinger has released more details, pics and video of its upcoming 21C hybrid hypercar, including the two crucial figures we've been waiting for: 1,250 horsepower, and a blistering 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration time of just 1.9 seconds.
Kevin Czinger is back, with another ultra-lightweight hypercar that makes extensive use of 3D-printed metal nodes and carbon fiber rods in its frame. The Czinger 21C will make its full debut in Geneva next month, but here's what we know so far.