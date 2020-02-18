© 2020 New Atlas
Czinger 21C Hypercar will make 1,250 hp and do 0-62 mph in 1.9 seconds

By Loz Blain
February 17, 2020
The Czinger 21C will have 1,250 hybrid horsepower and a 1.9-second 0-62 sprint time
Coast-to-coast brake light and lots of honeycomb detailing on the Czinger 21C
The Czinger 21C will have 1,250 hybrid horsepower and a 1.9-second 0-62 sprint time
This tandem hypercar is built on a 3D-printed, robot-assembled frame
The Czinger 21C is set for a full debut in Geneva in a couple of weeks
Czinger has released more details, pics and video of its upcoming 21C hybrid hypercar, including the two crucial figures we've been waiting for: 1,250 horsepower, and a blistering 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration time of just 1.9 seconds.

The photos as supplied were very dark and spooky and mysterious, so we've stuck them in Lightroom and done what we could to brighten and de-spookify them without making things too noisy or grainy. The 21C is certainly handsome-looking, its jet fighter-style cabin and tandem two-seat arrangement make for a compact and purposeful looking machine, even if it means the passenger gets no view of the road and basically has to stare at the back of the driver's head.

This tandem hypercar is built on a 3D-printed, robot-assembled frame
This tandem hypercar is built on a 3D-printed, robot-assembled frame

As we detailed last week, this will likely be an ultra-light hypercar, thanks to founder Kevin Czinger's experience designing 3D-printed node-and-carbon-rod frame structures at Divergent 3D. No weight figures have been given as yet, but we'll be interested to hear just how light this car can get, given that in the past Divergent has claimed to be able to reduce a whole supercar frame down to a tenth of the weight of a regular car. The original Divergent Blade had a frame so compact and light it could be disassembled and carried in a backpack.

No details yet on the hybrid engine configuration yet either, except to say that it s a "proprietary powertrain" and "in-house developed." So there's still plenty to learn about this thing when it goes on full display at the Geneva International Motor Show in a couple of weeks.

Enjoy a new video below.

Introducing Czinger 21C: a 1250 hp 21st century hypercar capable of 0-62mph in 1.9 seconds

Source: Czinger

Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
