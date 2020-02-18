Czinger 21C Hypercar will make 1,250 hp and do 0-62 mph in 1.9 seconds

Czinger has released more details, pics and video of its upcoming 21C hybrid hypercar, including the two crucial figures we've been waiting for: 1,250 horsepower, and a blistering 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration time of just 1.9 seconds.

The photos as supplied were very dark and spooky and mysterious, so we've stuck them in Lightroom and done what we could to brighten and de-spookify them without making things too noisy or grainy. The 21C is certainly handsome-looking, its jet fighter-style cabin and tandem two-seat arrangement make for a compact and purposeful looking machine, even if it means the passenger gets no view of the road and basically has to stare at the back of the driver's head.

This tandem hypercar is built on a 3D-printed, robot-assembled frame Czinger

As we detailed last week, this will likely be an ultra-light hypercar, thanks to founder Kevin Czinger's experience designing 3D-printed node-and-carbon-rod frame structures at Divergent 3D. No weight figures have been given as yet, but we'll be interested to hear just how light this car can get, given that in the past Divergent has claimed to be able to reduce a whole supercar frame down to a tenth of the weight of a regular car. The original Divergent Blade had a frame so compact and light it could be disassembled and carried in a backpack.

No details yet on the hybrid engine configuration yet either, except to say that it s a "proprietary powertrain" and "in-house developed." So there's still plenty to learn about this thing when it goes on full display at the Geneva International Motor Show in a couple of weeks.

Enjoy a new video below.

Introducing Czinger 21C: a 1250 hp 21st century hypercar capable of 0-62mph in 1.9 seconds

Source: Czinger