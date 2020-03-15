Geneva Motor Show 2020
The 90th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show from 5 to 15 March 2020 offers an immersive experience in the world of the automotive industry and its innovations.
The GIMS shows solutions for today's mobility and ideas for the future. The world's most renowned manufacturers will present their newest models, from the efficient city car to the dream hypercar.
Czinger has released more details, pics and video of its upcoming 21C hybrid hypercar, including the two crucial figures we've been waiting for: 1,250 horsepower, and a blistering 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration time of just 1.9 seconds.
Kevin Czinger is back, with another ultra-lightweight hypercar that makes extensive use of 3D-printed metal nodes and carbon fiber rods in its frame. The Czinger 21C will make its full debut in Geneva next month, but here's what we know so far.