GFG Style reveals its latest dune-scorching electric hyper-SUV

By Loz Blain
March 01, 2020
Off-road "hyper-SUVs" are becoming GFG Style's stock in trade
The way those wheel arches fold in under the front... Nice
A picture of the 2030 next to a camel, just to drive the Saudi angle home I guess
Sporty interior with monster touchscreen
Top speed is 200 km/h "on any terrain"
Aluminum chassis, carbon body, all-electric 4WD
Off-road "hyper-SUVs" are becoming GFG Style's stock in trade
Popping the rear hatch gives you access to the batteries. The doors are depressingly normal for a hypercar
The Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled at the eleventh hour, as the Swiss government decided on Friday to ban all events with more than 1,000 attendees in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, instead of an avalanche of high-end car launches in the media preview days, it seems we're going to get a nice drip feed of them over the coming weeks.

One concept we feel folk would've enjoyed is this thing from GFG Style, a design house founded by ex-Italdesign brothers Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. After showing their Kangaroo "hyper-SUV" at last year's show, they were bringing something even sharper in 2020, called the 2030.

Named to commemorate Saudi Arabia's "vision2030" project to reduce the state's dependence on oil incomes, the 2030 is a 4WD electric monster built on an aluminum chassis and featuring all-carbon bodywork. No power figures are available as yet, but the company says it's capable of a 3.5-second 0-100 km/h (0-62 ph) sprint and a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) "on any terrain," which would sure be a fun claim to test. Range is specified at around 230 miles, or 365 km.

The interior is as slick and sharp as that of the Kangaroo, with a smooth and basic concept in play and a colossal touchscreen above the drive selector. The exterior is fun; its lack of interest in super high speed work means GFG has been able to ditch many of the more finnicky aerodynamic elements – splitters, scoops, spoilers and the like – and concentrate on shiny, green audacity instead, with the signature feature probably being the generous front wheel arches, which fold pleasingly away underneath the front end of the car.

The rear hatch opens up to reveal a set of stacked batteries reaching right up to head height, and while the doors open in a disturbingly proletarian sideways fashion that's frankly below your status as a hypercar buyer, at least there's a pair of roof hatches that pop up so you don't have to duck your head on ingress.

As for the 2030's off-road capabilities ... Well, we'll leave you to judge that for yourself from the images. While it certainly rides a bit higher than your average supersport car, the body still rides so low that you couldn't stick your head under it. We fear that somewhere in the first few dozen Instagram brag posts about this car, somebody's gonna get it beached on top of a dune. But hey, that's just us.

All we have thus far is renders, the company will pull the covers off the show car in a live stream in a couple of days. We're looking forward to seeing what else won't be headed to Geneva this year.

Source: GFG Style

Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
