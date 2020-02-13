© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Czinger 21C: 3D-printed hybrid hypercar offers passengers a raw deal

By Loz Blain
February 12, 2020
Czinger 21C: 3D-printed hybrid...
Czinger is bringing a new hypercar to Geneva, complete with a frankly rude seating arrangement
Czinger is bringing a new hypercar to Geneva, complete with a frankly rude seating arrangement
View 9 Images
Czinger is bringing a new hypercar to Geneva, complete with a frankly rude seating arrangement
1/9
Czinger is bringing a new hypercar to Geneva, complete with a frankly rude seating arrangement
Nice lookin' wheels on the Czinger 21C
2/9
Nice lookin' wheels on the Czinger 21C
The Czinger 21C's large rear spoiler
3/9
The Czinger 21C's large rear spoiler
Shapes like this are a pain to machine, but a breeze to 3D print
4/9
Shapes like this are a pain to machine, but a breeze to 3D print
There will be much honeycombing on the Czinger 21C
5/9
There will be much honeycombing on the Czinger 21C
6/9
The back end will grin as it accelerates away from you
7/9
The back end will grin as it accelerates away from you
Tandem seating arrangement gives passengers a raw deal
8/9
Tandem seating arrangement gives passengers a raw deal
The frame is built from 3D-printed, complex aluminum nodes, connected by lightweight carbon rods
9/9
The frame is built from 3D-printed, complex aluminum nodes, connected by lightweight carbon rods
View gallery - 9 images

If you're driving a Ferrari, a Lambo or a McLaren in 2020, then we've got some bad news for you. Nobody cares about your mass-produced garbage. There are so many ultra-exotic hypercars flooding the market lately that frankly, if we've heard the name of the brand before or can work out how to pronounce it, it's boring and passé.

We have heard the name Czinger before, but we're still not 100-percent sure how to pronounce it. Kevin Czinger was the fellow behind 2017's Divergent Blade supercar, which was notable for its extensive use of 3D-printed metal parts. The frame, in particular, used printed aluminum nodes joined together with carbon fiber rods, producing a strong, safe structure for about a tenth the weight of a regular car frame.

The Blade was more or less a demonstration platform, hoping to entice automakers to engage Divergent and take on its design, printing and manufacturing technologies. But it seems Czinger's ready to get going on a production hypercar as well. He's launching it in Geneva next month. Meet the 21C.

The back end will grin as it accelerates away from you
The back end will grin as it accelerates away from you

The 21C will rock a similar ultra-lightweight aluminum-node-and-carbon-pole lattice for its frame. The powertrain is described as "strong" and "hybrid," and likely all-wheel-drive. The back end has a big, wide, nearly unbroken smiley brake light and a dirty big spoiler wing, and the design does vaguely recall the Blade, although it looks wider and more competent in the corners.

Tandem seating arrangement gives passengers a raw deal
Tandem seating arrangement gives passengers a raw deal

Like the blade, it puts the driver front and center in a jetfighter-style cockpit. Passengers get to stare at the back of the driver's head from their tandem rear seat, a frankly rude reminder of who's boss. What's in front of the car is on a need to know basis, and you don't need to know, precious.

Enjoy a really nice teaser video below, which mingles shots of the 21C on the Pacific Highway in California with shots of Divergent's robotic manufacturing process and a bunch of 3D-printed parts. Anything that celebrates the build process resonates well with us. Also check out the gallery for some nice detail shots.

Introducing Czinger 21C: a hypercar built for the 21st century

Source: Czinger

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

AutomotiveHypercarCzingerGeneva Motor Show 2020
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More