Czinger 21C: 3D-printed hybrid hypercar offers passengers a raw deal

If you're driving a Ferrari, a Lambo or a McLaren in 2020, then we've got some bad news for you. Nobody cares about your mass-produced garbage. There are so many ultra-exotic hypercars flooding the market lately that frankly, if we've heard the name of the brand before or can work out how to pronounce it, it's boring and passé.

We have heard the name Czinger before, but we're still not 100-percent sure how to pronounce it. Kevin Czinger was the fellow behind 2017's Divergent Blade supercar, which was notable for its extensive use of 3D-printed metal parts. The frame, in particular, used printed aluminum nodes joined together with carbon fiber rods, producing a strong, safe structure for about a tenth the weight of a regular car frame.

The Blade was more or less a demonstration platform, hoping to entice automakers to engage Divergent and take on its design, printing and manufacturing technologies. But it seems Czinger's ready to get going on a production hypercar as well. He's launching it in Geneva next month. Meet the 21C.

The back end will grin as it accelerates away from you Czinger

The 21C will rock a similar ultra-lightweight aluminum-node-and-carbon-pole lattice for its frame. The powertrain is described as "strong" and "hybrid," and likely all-wheel-drive. The back end has a big, wide, nearly unbroken smiley brake light and a dirty big spoiler wing, and the design does vaguely recall the Blade, although it looks wider and more competent in the corners.

Tandem seating arrangement gives passengers a raw deal Czinger

Like the blade, it puts the driver front and center in a jetfighter-style cockpit. Passengers get to stare at the back of the driver's head from their tandem rear seat, a frankly rude reminder of who's boss. What's in front of the car is on a need to know basis, and you don't need to know, precious.

Enjoy a really nice teaser video below, which mingles shots of the 21C on the Pacific Highway in California with shots of Divergent's robotic manufacturing process and a bunch of 3D-printed parts. Anything that celebrates the build process resonates well with us. Also check out the gallery for some nice detail shots.

Introducing Czinger 21C: a hypercar built for the 21st century

Source: Czinger