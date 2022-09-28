Green Steel
Conventional steel production releases about two tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for every ton of steel it produces, causing up to somewhere between 7-8% of mankind's CO2 emissions. The steelmaking process can be completely or partially decarbonized using green hydrogen, both as a power source for electric arc furnaces and as a reductant to replace baked coal.
The German steel giant is investing $1.9 billion in a hydrogen-powered direct-reduction system that can create high-quality steel without needing the rare, high-grade iron ore required by most green steel processes. This could open the floodgates.
A milestone in decarbonization today as Sweden's SSAB made the world's very first "fossil-free" steel delivery, created with green hydrogen instead of coal and coke, to a customer, Volvo, where it will be used in electric trucks.
The world produces more than 1.8 billion tons of steel a year, releasing nearly twice that weight in carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. It's a huge decarbonization challenge, but steel giant ArcelorMittal is starting on a new green plant in Spain.
Germany's Svevind has announced plans for a colossal green hydrogen project that will place some 45 gigawatts of wind and solar energy generation on the vast steppes of Kazakhstan to produce around three million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.
The steel industry is responsible for around 8 percent of all global carbon emissions annually, and decarbonizing it will require an enormous effort. H2GS plans to lead the way with the world's largest fossil-free steel plant, using green hydrogen.