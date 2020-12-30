pinarello
-
Italian manufacturer Pinarello has wheeled out what it bills as the first high performance 3D-printed bike and the fastest 3D-printed bike ever built. And we won’t have to wait long to see if those claims check out.
-
It was just a couple of years ago that Pinarello unveiled a rear suspension system for its Dogma K8-S road racing bike. Well, the latest version of the K8-S will have a new rear suspension that only comes on when the going gets rough.
-
Bicycle racers want to brake hard enough to stay in control, yet not so hard that they lock up the wheels and fly over the handlebars. That's why an Italian startup has joined forces with Pinarello to develop the BluBrake system.
-
Jaguar and Pinarello have combined to create the new Dogma K8-S. It has been engineered with a clever rear suspension system to provide Team Sky’s cyclists with a smooth ride across rough terrain.
-
Jaguar has created a bespoke version of the F-Type Coupé for the Team Sky British professional cycling team; turning it into a “high performance support vehicle” to support some of Team Sky during the time trials this Saturday as part of Stage 20 of the 2014 Tour de France.
-
McLaren, Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Ferrari have all done it ... now Jaguar Land Rover has done it, too. The automaker recently joined forces with a major bicycle manufacturer, to create a super high-end bike. In this case, Jag collaborated with Pinarello to design the new Dogma F8 road bike.
-
We present a rundown of relatively inexpensive commuting bikes, as offered by some of the world's most exquisite racing bicycle manufacturers.