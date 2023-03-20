© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Pinarello's new Nytro ebike ranks among lightest on road and gravel

By C.C. Weiss
March 20, 2023
Pinarello's new Nytro ebike ranks among lightest on road and gravel
Putting the flagship Pinarello Nytro E9 Road through its paces
Putting the flagship Pinarello Nytro E9 Road through its paces
View 15 Images
Putting the flagship Pinarello Nytro E9 Road through its paces
1/15
Putting the flagship Pinarello Nytro E9 Road through its paces
The new Nytro E series comes powered by the HPR50 mid-drive from TQ
2/15
The new Nytro E series comes powered by the HPR50 mid-drive from TQ
Pinarello aims to offer the lightest mid-drive ebike on road and gravel
3/15
Pinarello aims to offer the lightest mid-drive ebike on road and gravel
Road bike weights for the smallest, lightest spec Nytro E begin at 11.4 kg
4/15
Road bike weights for the smallest, lightest spec Nytro E begin at 11.4 kg
Pinarello Nytro E7 Road Ultegra DI2
5/15
Pinarello Nytro E7 Road Ultegra DI2
The Nytro E series comprises gravel bikes, as well as road bikes
6/15
The Nytro E series comprises gravel bikes, as well as road bikes
Tearing through gravel with the Pinarello Nytro E
7/15
Tearing through gravel with the Pinarello Nytro E
The new Nytro E series bikes range between $6,000 and $13,000
8/15
The new Nytro E series bikes range between $6,000 and $13,000
Along with installing a light, compact e-drive, Pinarello has carefully tuned the Nytro E series' aerodynamics
9/15
Along with installing a light, compact e-drive, Pinarello has carefully tuned the Nytro E series' aerodynamics
Pinarello's asymmetric rear frame design aims to compensate for the uneven forces introduced by the right-mounted chain system
10/15
Pinarello's asymmetric rear frame design aims to compensate for the uneven forces introduced by the right-mounted chain system
The TQ-HPR50 offers up to 300 watts and 50 Nm of torque
11/15
The TQ-HPR50 offers up to 300 watts and 50 Nm of torque
The Nytro E series makes it easy to track battery life and other metrics with its bright, neatly integrated top tube display
12/15
The Nytro E series makes it easy to track battery life and other metrics with its bright, neatly integrated top tube display
Pinarello's Onda fork is designed for precise turning, aerodynamic performance and vibration dampening
13/15
Pinarello's Onda fork is designed for precise turning, aerodynamic performance and vibration dampening
Pinarello Nytro E5 Allroad Shimano Deore
14/15
Pinarello Nytro E5 Allroad Shimano Deore
The Nytro E5 Allroad comes with a Supernova V1280 E-Bike front light
15/15
The Nytro E5 Allroad comes with a Supernova V1280 E-Bike front light
View gallery - 15 images

Looking to help cyclists extend their rides and breeze up steep climbs, Pinarello has released the all-new Nytro E series. The latest iteration of the ebike lineup trades out the Fazua drive for a light, sleek TQ electric mid-drive, making it among the lightest mid-drive ebikes in the industry. Whether pedaling on road or gravel, the mid-drive cranks out up to 300 watts of pedal assist and offers support for up to 87 miles (140 km) of riding per charge with help from a frame so sleek and aerodynamic you might just forget it carries a battery and motor.

The Nytro series centers around the same TQ-HPR50 mid-drive that's been featuring regularly in other lightweight ebikes of late, including the Trek Domane+ SLR. Powered by a 360-Wh battery integrated into the down tube, the HPR50 delivers up to 300 watts and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque to help cyclists push up stiff hills and keep their muscles fresh enough to log mile after mile. The battery offers 62 miles (100 km) of pedal-assisted range, which can be extended to 87 miles (140 km) via an available range-extender pack. That's a few miles more than the aforementioned Trek Domane+ SLR offers.

While the e-drive is new, Pinarello carries over design staples to keep the Nytro lightweight and aerodynamic. It shapes the head tube, down tube, and rear stays for optimal aero performance and routes the cables internally to further cut drag. The asymmetric rear triangle configuration aims to compensate for the uneven force distribution stemming from the pull of the chain on the right side.

Pinarello's asymmetric rear frame design aims to compensate for the uneven forces introduced by the right-mounted chain system
Pinarello's asymmetric rear frame design aims to compensate for the uneven forces introduced by the right-mounted chain system

The compact, low-profile HPR50 motor weighs in at just 4 lb (1,850 g), or a total of 7.9 lb (3,600 g) including battery and digital display weight, and Pinarello further keeps weight down using a Toray carbon fiber frame construction. The thick, distinctive Onda fork up front is designed to increase stability, turning precision and vibration dampening. Weight bottoms out at a mere 25.1 lb (11.4 kg) for the top-tier Nytro Road E9 in middle-of-the-road size 530.

Road bike weights for the smallest, lightest spec Nytro E begin at 11.4 kg
Road bike weights for the smallest, lightest spec Nytro E begin at 11.4 kg

Pinarello's listed Nytro E weight comes in a few ounces lighter than the 25.9 lb (11.75 kg) Trek lists for the Domane+ SLR in a midsize 56. Pinarello declares the Nytro the lightest pedal-assisted mid-drive bike on the market.

Other Nytro E features include a 2-in display integrated neatly at the front of the top tube, a frame-embedded seat post clamp on road models, and geometries tweaked for road or gravel use. Road models accept tires up to 32 mm, while gravel models up the figure to 50 mm.

The Nytro E series comprises gravel bikes, as well as road bikes
The Nytro E series comprises gravel bikes, as well as road bikes

In addition to the aforementioned US$13,000 Nytro Road E9 flagship, Pinarello offers $9,800 E7 and $7,800 E5 road builds, $8,800 E7 and $7,800 E5 gravel builds, and a $6,000 flat-barred E5 Allroad city bike complete with fenders. To compare additional specs, check out the entire Pinarello Nytro E family.

Source: Pinarello

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

BicyclesebikespinarelloBicycle
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!