Pinarello's new Nytro ebike ranks among lightest on road and gravel

Looking to help cyclists extend their rides and breeze up steep climbs, Pinarello has released the all-new Nytro E series. The latest iteration of the ebike lineup trades out the Fazua drive for a light, sleek TQ electric mid-drive, making it among the lightest mid-drive ebikes in the industry. Whether pedaling on road or gravel, the mid-drive cranks out up to 300 watts of pedal assist and offers support for up to 87 miles (140 km) of riding per charge with help from a frame so sleek and aerodynamic you might just forget it carries a battery and motor.

The Nytro series centers around the same TQ-HPR50 mid-drive that's been featuring regularly in other lightweight ebikes of late, including the Trek Domane+ SLR. Powered by a 360-Wh battery integrated into the down tube, the HPR50 delivers up to 300 watts and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque to help cyclists push up stiff hills and keep their muscles fresh enough to log mile after mile. The battery offers 62 miles (100 km) of pedal-assisted range, which can be extended to 87 miles (140 km) via an available range-extender pack. That's a few miles more than the aforementioned Trek Domane+ SLR offers.

While the e-drive is new, Pinarello carries over design staples to keep the Nytro lightweight and aerodynamic. It shapes the head tube, down tube, and rear stays for optimal aero performance and routes the cables internally to further cut drag. The asymmetric rear triangle configuration aims to compensate for the uneven force distribution stemming from the pull of the chain on the right side.

Pinarello's asymmetric rear frame design aims to compensate for the uneven forces introduced by the right-mounted chain system Pinarello

The compact, low-profile HPR50 motor weighs in at just 4 lb (1,850 g), or a total of 7.9 lb (3,600 g) including battery and digital display weight, and Pinarello further keeps weight down using a Toray carbon fiber frame construction. The thick, distinctive Onda fork up front is designed to increase stability, turning precision and vibration dampening. Weight bottoms out at a mere 25.1 lb (11.4 kg) for the top-tier Nytro Road E9 in middle-of-the-road size 530.

Road bike weights for the smallest, lightest spec Nytro E begin at 11.4 kg Pinarello

Pinarello's listed Nytro E weight comes in a few ounces lighter than the 25.9 lb (11.75 kg) Trek lists for the Domane+ SLR in a midsize 56. Pinarello declares the Nytro the lightest pedal-assisted mid-drive bike on the market.

Other Nytro E features include a 2-in display integrated neatly at the front of the top tube, a frame-embedded seat post clamp on road models, and geometries tweaked for road or gravel use. Road models accept tires up to 32 mm, while gravel models up the figure to 50 mm.

The Nytro E series comprises gravel bikes, as well as road bikes Pinarello

In addition to the aforementioned US$13,000 Nytro Road E9 flagship, Pinarello offers $9,800 E7 and $7,800 E5 road builds, $8,800 E7 and $7,800 E5 gravel builds, and a $6,000 flat-barred E5 Allroad city bike complete with fenders. To compare additional specs, check out the entire Pinarello Nytro E family.

Source: Pinarello

