wellhouse-leisure
-
Last year, Dethleffs introduced the Globevan e.Hybrid plug-in camper van. Now British conversion shop Wellhouse Leisure launches its own Ford Transit Custom PHEV camper van, the new Misano 2 PHEV with over 300 miles of range.
-
Wellhouse Leisure builds some of the cutest compact camper vans in the UK, so though a 6-m Ford Transit isn't the largest van on the road, it's a "Giant" at Wellhouse. And it brings a full dry bathroom, lift-away bed, and roomy dining lounge.
-
Not long ago, Wellhouse Leisure was turning the Ford Transit Custom into one of the most aggressive camper vans ever. Now it's using that same platform for the new Custom Le-Tour, a cargo hauler that easily transforms into an MPV and mini-motorhome.
-
The all-new Ford Terrier Bianco from Wellhouse Leisure sports a speedy look for its Goodwood Festival of Speed debut. The special edition package offers the Terrier's usual versatile MPV-camping utility combined with cosmetic and performance upgrades.