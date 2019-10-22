Wellhouse's a la carte mini-campervan is a modular, do-it-all wonder

The last time we peeked in at UK camper van specialist Wellhouse Leisure, it was teaming up to turn the Ford Transit Custom into one of the sportiest, most aggressive camper vans we've ever seen. Now it's using that same van platform for a much more practical camper van customized for use every day, all year long. The new Custom Le-Tour starts life as a simple cargo hauler, easily transforming into an MPV and mini-motorhome with a spec-it-yourself selection of habitation modules, seating and accessories. For the recent NEC Motorhome & Caravan Show, Wellhouse showed it all dressed up as a near-tactical-grade special edition with military green paint and off-road accessories.

Multifunctional performance is the cornerstone of the Le-Tour design, which starts as a very simple base conversion, letting the customer add whatever features he or she needs. The kit is available on either the 497-cm (196-in) short-wheelbase Ford Transit Custom Limited or the roomier 533-cm (210-in) long-wheelbase version and can be topped with buyer's choice of pop-up or high roof. The van includes sliding doors on each side.

From there, Wellhouse fits out the interior with a camper floor that includes two sets of integrated tie-down rails (an extra set available optionally), upholstered walls, driver cab swivel seats, thermal blinds and a bed in the pop-top. An electrical system with 12 V leisure battery, 100 W solar panel, 12 V outlets and LED lighting is also standard.

The basic Le-Tour has an empty cabin that buyers can fill in with options Wellhouse Leisure

As you've certainly noticed, that's less a camper van, more an empty transporter van with an upstairs hotel room and onboard electricity. Where Wellhouse goes from there is up to the buyer. It offers both standalone rail-mounted rear seats with integrated folding single beds and a three-seat bench that folds into a double bed. It also sells a rail-mountable kitchen pod, a self-contained block with single-burner stove, sink, worktop lid, fresh and waste water tanks and an electric water pump.

Wellhouse has a folding three-seat bench and folding single seat options Wellhouse Leisure

Beyond those larger building blocks, Wellhouse lets the buyer pick and choose from a healthy list of options to create the perfect rolling home. For families with kids who don't like the idea of sharing a double bed in the cabin or roof, there are Cabbunk single and double bunk options, which put a hanging cot-style bed or two over top the driver cab seats. Other options include a camp heater, shore power hookups, fixed and freestanding dining tables, a heating remote start system, and all manners of roof and hitch gear carrying systems. There's even a twinkling handmade starry night headliner.

The starlit Alcantara roof is a £2,000 option Wellhouse Leisure

Over the weekend, Wellhouse drew attention to its Ford-heavy Motorhome & Caravan Show booth with an eye-catching Le-Tour special edition. A more rugged, all-terrain model, the upfitted Le Tour included deep green paint matched with a Raptor-style "Ford"grille, black contrast roof and mirror housings, more aggressive tires and neatly integrated roof lighting.

Wellhouse Le-Tour Wellhouse Leisure

We're not sure how much that special edition kit runs, but the regular Le-Tour starts at £34,000 (approx. US$44,125) for the standard equipment package on a short-wheelbase Custom with 128-hp 2.0-liter TDCi EcoBlue engine and six-speed manual transmission. The base van includes an 8-in touchscreen infotainment system, A/C, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Options are priced individually, and we'd say adding on the £3,500 folding bench/bed and £750 kitchen pod (total: £38,250/$49,650) would give you a pretty handy little four-berth mini-camper/five-seat MPV.

Source: Wellhouse Leisure