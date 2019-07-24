Ford Transit Custom campervan conversion combines sporty looks and luxury travelingView gallery - 15 images
Take one Ford Transit Custom, give it to a pair of Ford-approved vehicle modifiers, and you can make yourself a sporty-looking luxury camper like this thing, commissioned by obsessive Ford fanatic Steve North of the UK, for a total budget of £77,000 (US$96,000).
North had an interesting slant on the whole campervan idea to aim for: he's a high-performance motorhead with a history of rally racing and a classic motorcycle collection, and he specified this machine mainly to get around the UK to car and motorcycle shows. Thus, he wanted something that looked as sporty and grunty as many of the cars he loves, that would draw a bit of attention in the camping paddocks and give him and his traveling companions some mobile luxury lodgings wherever they ended up.
So this isn't a rugged outdoorsman's rig for muddy adventures under the open skies; it's a car nut's campervan for easy overnighters around the UK, towing a trailer full of old motorcycles. And it's a very slick piece of work indeed.
The customization work was split between two Ford-authorized Qualified Vehicle Modifier businesses. MS-RT took care of the exterior look, adapting its standard Transit Custom bodykit for campervan use. That includes a low-riding front spoiler/splitter arrangement and a set of 18-inch anthracite rims that basically scuttle any off-roading ambitions and make the vehicle's purpose quite clear.
The interior was done by Wellhouse Leisure, starting with a pair of rotating front seats that turn the van into a large social space when swiveled backwards. A rear bench seat was fitted, which flattens out into a comfy looking double bed, and this entire contraption was mounted onto a set of airline-style captive tracks, allowing bed or bench seat to slide as far forward or back as desired. Move the seats right to the rear of the van, and you've got plenty of room to move around.
The right side of the van is fitted with a compact and classy kitchenette, including a sink, stove top, fridge and microwave, as well as a decent amount of storage and a window to let your bacon smoke out.
North went for Wellhouse's £2,000 (US$2,480) "starlit Alcantara" ceiling, as well as a pop-up roof for an additional attic bedroom, so the van can comfortably sleep four. An extendable shade makes for a nice entryway area out of the sun or the rain, and the whole thing is very tightly executed.
While this build hit the road for a little under US$100,000, Ford stands ready to get you out and about in its own Transit Custom Nugget campervans, which are more outdoorsy, more down-to-Earth, and less aggressive-looking, with separated kitchen and dining/lounge/sleeping areas. They're also much, more affordable at around $60,000.
Source: Ford
