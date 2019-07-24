North had an interesting slant on the whole campervan idea to aim for: he's a high-performance motorhead with a history of rally racing and a classic motorcycle collection, and he specified this machine mainly to get around the UK to car and motorcycle shows. Thus, he wanted something that looked as sporty and grunty as many of the cars he loves, that would draw a bit of attention in the camping paddocks and give him and his traveling companions some mobile luxury lodgings wherever they ended up.