All-British mini-campervan hits the road like a London flat on wheels

The Vauxhall Vivaro is not one of the regulars of camper van conversion, though its alternatively badged siblings do have some impressive camper experience on their resumes. At 195 in (495 cm), the Vivaro makes for a proper mini-campervan, and Wellhouse Leisure uses it as the basis of its new all-British camper. The Blighty camper van includes an efficient two/four-person pop-top layout and available body kit for sports car flair. All it's missing is a British racing green paint option.

Wellhouse Leisure is a well-known British camper van conversion shop that's been in the game for nearly 20 years, and we've featured a number of their builds here. It bills the new livable Vauxhall as its first fully British-built camper van, naming it Blighty in honor of those British origins. The Vivaro van itself is manufactured in Luton before arriving at Wellhouse's Yorkshire shop for conversion.

"We reckon our new Vivaro Blighty is the only camper van currently available that can truly say it is 'Made in Britain,'” says Wellhouse Leisure CEO David Elliott.

That doesn't mean the camper is British down to the screws, though, as some of the major components hail from abroad. The foundation of the conversion is the German-designed sliding rear bench that drops down to form a 74 x 46-in (188 x 117-cm) double bed. A second double bed is available optionally up in the British-built pop-up roof.

The conversion continues with a side kitchen unit (of Italian origin, for those wondering) that houses a dual-burner stove, 25-L compressor fridge and sink. It's complemented by Italian-built cabinetry and LED mood lighting.

Wellhouse completes the package with swivel front seats, a leisure battery, solar panel and a 2.2-kW Eberspacher heater. In the coming months, it plans to add the optional Irmscher kit for a sportier look. Wellhouse is never one to shy away from a sporty camper van, and this kit snaps on a revised bumper, side skirts, stripes and graphics, a roof spoiler and a set of 19-in alloy wheels. It will also come with a lowered suspension, and the optional 178-hp top-tier 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine and available leather interior offer a couple ways to top the build off.

The available Irmscher kit gives the Vivaro Blighty a low, aggressive appearance Wellhouse Leisure

The base Blighty comes powered by a 118-hp 2.0-liter turbodiesel with six-speed manual and includes front and rear parking sensors, a 7-in touchscreen infotainment system, remote keyless entry, and driver-assistance features like pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control and head-up display. It starts at £44,500 (approx. US$55,500), and the 178-hp engine and six-speed automatic upgrade brings that price up to £46,500 (US$58,000). The Irmscher Editions price in at £48,500 (US$60,500) and £50,500 (US$63,000), depending upon engine selected. Available options include an awning, gear carriers and rear shower hookup.

For those that prefer an all-German (and left-hand drive) camper van, Irmscher itself recently announced the very similar Zafira is3 Free camper van with sporty body kit, based on another of the Vauxhall Vivaro's siblings, the Opel Zafira.

Source: Wellhouse Leisure