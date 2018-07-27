Both the AeroPack Carbon and AeroPack Alloy can manage a maximum payload of 12 kg (26 lb), and tip the scales at 600 and 780 grams respectively. They're currently the subject of a new Kickstarter campaign, where if everything works out, the former can be had for a pledge of £269 (about US$353) and the latter for £219 ($287). Their planned retail prices are $449 and $369.