Remember the Tailfin? It's a British-made aerodynamic carbon fiber rear bike rack, that was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Now, its creators are taking things further, with the more functional Tailfin AeroPack.
With the original Tailfin rack (now known as the T1 model), riders carry their belongings in two quick-release panniers that hang off either side. While it's a nice setup, having those bags protruding out to the sides does kind of detract from the rack's aerodynamic design, which is one of its main selling features.
That's where the AeroPak comes in. It consists of the buyer's choice of either a carbon fiber or alloy T1-style rack, with a waterproof roll-top bag permanently mounted on top – there's also a bag-only version, with built-in hardware that allows it to be clamped onto the original T1.
Instead of jutting out to the side, the bag stays tucked behind the rider, where it reportedly creates minimal drag, and won't sway back and forth as the rider pedals. If its 20-liter capacity isn't enough, users can mount a third-party bag on top of it, using the two integrated stacking straps (see the photo below).
As with the T1, the AeroPack is attached to almost any type of bike via a simple seatpost clamp, along with levered mounts that engage an included extra-long axle which replaces the one currently in the rear wheel (both quick-release and thru-axle versions are available). Attaching or detaching the whole rack/bag combo is claimed to take less than 10 seconds.
Additional features include zippered side pockets, and dual tail light mounts.
Both the AeroPack Carbon and AeroPack Alloy can manage a maximum payload of 12 kg (26 lb), and tip the scales at 600 and 780 grams respectively. They're currently the subject of a new Kickstarter campaign, where if everything works out, the former can be had for a pledge of £269 (about US$353) and the latter for £219 ($287). Their planned retail prices are $449 and $369.
Owners of the existing T1 can get the bag-only AeroPack Trunk for a pledge of £119 ($156), or wait and pay $199 retail ($261).
There's more information in the video below.
