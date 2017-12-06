Funded by NASA, the "take me home" system is similar, but since there's no GPS in space it can be configured to work in a few different ways. Its sensors can detect movement, acceleration or a change in position relative to a fixed location, such as a spacecraft, and once activated – either by the astronaut or remotely by another crewmwmber or mission control – the navigation module can use dead reckoning, beacons, vision-aided navigation or a star-tracker system to calculate how to get the crewmember home, depending on the final system design. The system also takes into account time, oxygen consumption, and safety and clearance requirements to calculate a trajectory that will return the person to safety using the SAFER unit.