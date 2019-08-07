These minuscule critters are among the toughest animals on our planet, and thought to be largely indestructible owing to their ability to enter a state of deep suspended animation, effectively freezing themselves in time. This enables them to live without food, water and oxygen, endure extreme temperatures, the crushing pressures at the bottom of the ocean and the vacuum of space. In fact, a Harvard-led study last year concluded that it might take the death of the Sun to do away with the species for good.