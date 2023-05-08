© 2023 New Atlas
Technology

3D-printed heads talk, swivel, and listen to improve audio devices

By Michael Franco
May 08, 2023
3D-printed heads talk, swivel, and listen to improve audio devices
White robotic heads on a grey background
3D printing brings a new level of affordability to acoustic head simulators
View 1 Image
White robotic heads on a grey background
1/1
3D printing brings a new level of affordability to acoustic head simulators

A team of researchers has created a way to inexpensively manufacture acoustic head simulators. They can help measure the way we take in and process sound – especially in noisy environments like cocktail parties.

When it comes to making better acoustic devices like hearing aids, acoustic signal processing researchers need tools that can help them get a better grip on how our heads and ears take in and process sound.

While there are devices that can help, known as acoustic head simulators, they tend to be expensive so it's rare that a lab would have more than one. That's useful in gathering some data, but it doesn't help the scientists understand how sound is processed in environments where lots of individuals are speaking at once, such as at a party or sports event. Experiments with human subjects in noisy rooms have been conducted, but this avenue of research comes with its own issues.

"Simulating realistic scenarios for conversation enhancement often requires hours of recording with human subjects," said Austin Lu, a student member of a research team from the Augmented Listening Laboratory at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "The entire process can be exhausting for the subjects, and it is extremely hard for a subject to remain perfectly still in between and during recordings, which affects the measured acoustic pressures.”

To solve both issues, the team figured out how to create a series of acoustic head simulators through 3D printing. They then placed these heads on swivels to mimic the human neck. The heads all have speakers in their mouths to mimic speech, and highly detailed ears fitted with microphones.

White 3D-printed ears on a grey background
3D printing allows very detailed recreations of the human ear

By getting the heads "talking," "listening," swiveling, and nodding, and by running the results through a series of algorithms, the researchers are hopeful that they'll be able to gather a large amount of acoustic data quickly and inexpensively. That data should lead to better algorithms which, in turn, will lead to better acoustic devices.

The research will be presented at the 184th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, currently being held in Chicago, Illinois.

Sources: Acoustical Society of America via EurekAlert, University of Illinois

Tags

TechnologyHearingHearing AidHearing AugmentationUniversity of IllinoisRobotics3D Printing
No comments
Michael Franco
Michael Franco
Michael Franco has been writing about the serious and silly sides of science and technology for years for publications including Discovery Channel Magazine, Discover Magazine and CNET. By far his favorite home so far is at New Atlas where he's allowed all the beakers and Bunsen burners he needs in which to mix his words. The mountains of North Carolina, where he now lives with his wife and two giant poodles, offer the perfect foil to way too much screen time.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!