Watch: The morbid, mesmerizing beauty of AI gymnastics

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 05, 2024
We tried to get a 'good' image, but then realized what we were working with
With AI advancements landing at lightning speed, it can feel like we're all stuck on a dizzying ride that we can't pause to take a breather. So, on days like this, it's worth remembering that, much like humans, there are some hilarious underachievers.

Today's best is this mesmerizing, multi-limb, antigravity collection of gymnastics routines, where athletes sprout extra arms and legs, hover in midair, turn themselves inside out and seem to bend reality itself as the apparatus morphs and elongates beneath them. But it's best just to watch ...

Moving bodies seem to be a bit of a challenge across the board for some AI models. Take, for example, video-creator Luma AI, proving that it has certainly never seen a manatee in its (we assume) extensive learnings. This was its interpretation of a manatee floating in space framed by shooting stars ...

'Manatee' drifting in space

Not to be outdone, here we have Luma again struggling in the murky marine environment, in an attempt at two narwhals having a sword fight with their tusks. What we get instead looks like an orca being flayed by an invisible butcher.

'Narwhal' fight

Still, we've come a long way since we first saw Will Smith eating a bowl of spaghetti. Just over 12 months on, we're seeing creations like this one below.

It may not be perfect, but it's sure isn't this fever-nightmare of our recent yesteryear ...

Will Smith eating Spaghetti and Meatballs

We can't help but feel like we're gonna miss these magnificently crappy early days once these models get too good to make fun of.

Source: Luma, X

Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

