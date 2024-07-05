Watch: The morbid, mesmerizing beauty of AI gymnastics

With AI advancements landing at lightning speed, it can feel like we're all stuck on a dizzying ride that we can't pause to take a breather. So, on days like this, it's worth remembering that, much like humans, there are some hilarious underachievers.

Today's best is this mesmerizing, multi-limb, antigravity collection of gymnastics routines, where athletes sprout extra arms and legs, hover in midair, turn themselves inside out and seem to bend reality itself as the apparatus morphs and elongates beneath them. But it's best just to watch ...

Gymnastics is the Turing test of video generation models pic.twitter.com/cOhmUJjI2m — Deedy (@deedydas) July 2, 2024

Moving bodies seem to be a bit of a challenge across the board for some AI models. Take, for example, video-creator Luma AI, proving that it has certainly never seen a manatee in its (we assume) extensive learnings. This was its interpretation of a manatee floating in space framed by shooting stars ...

'Manatee' drifting in space

Not to be outdone, here we have Luma again struggling in the murky marine environment, in an attempt at two narwhals having a sword fight with their tusks. What we get instead looks like an orca being flayed by an invisible butcher.

'Narwhal' fight

Still, we've come a long way since we first saw Will Smith eating a bowl of spaghetti. Just over 12 months on, we're seeing creations like this one below.

I love that the gold standard for demonstrating an AI’s ability to generate realistic video is by portraying Will Smith eating spaghetti. We’ve come a long way.



Then: https://t.co/IPMPFJdbAq



Now: pic.twitter.com/Bs7v3sFmjG — Chris Wright (@TheChrisWright) June 28, 2024

It may not be perfect, but it's sure isn't this fever-nightmare of our recent yesteryear ...

Will Smith eating Spaghetti and Meatballs

We can't help but feel like we're gonna miss these magnificently crappy early days once these models get too good to make fun of.

