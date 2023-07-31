World's first Apple-certified 6-in-1 charger speedily powers six devices

One of the benefits of using Apple technology is that it, generally, offers user-friendly synchronicity across devices. However, one of the downsides is the lack of synchronicity when it comes to charging those devices.

Anyone who has more than a phone or a laptop will know that the methods of charging many Apple gadgets is anything but cohesive. And they often also require frequent charging for all-day use.

Tech company ESR is out to make life a lot easier with the first Apple-certified fast-charging station that accommodates six devices and is compatible across many models.

Charge an iPhone, laptop, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and trackpad/mouse quickly and safely in the one spot with this compact station that also acts as phone stand for FaceTime or other video calls.

Three magnetic wireless charging docks are designed to accommodate a watch, set of AirPods and a phone, and will snap in the devices and auto-align with no risk of them disconnecting. The watch and phone ports are Made for Apple Watch and MagSafe, respectively.

On the side of the station is one USB-A and two USB-C ports, all designed to provide the best charge for the attached devices, Advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors offer 100 W of power pumped out of the USB-C ports for your laptop or iPad (however, if you have other devices plugged in at the time it’ll be split, so 95 W if you are using the 5 W watch dock). GaN charging produces less heat and faster speeds, while taking up less space.

If all six ports are occupied, the overall wattage is reduced, but it has “smart power distribution” that automatically adjusts how the juice is best split across devices.

The station also employs a phone-cooling CryoBoost fan, which ensures both the iPhone and the port stay cool for optimal charge speed and battery health. The fan, and the charging status lights, can be switched off when needed.

The charging station is expected to retail at US$179 when it hits the market later this year if all goes to plan, but ESR has a variety of early bird specials on its Kickstarter campaign. Prices start at $154 and delivery is expected to begin in October 2023.

Delivery is not worldwide but covers the US, Canada, the UK and many large European countries. Head to the Kickstarter page for more details.

And check out the video below, in case you also need a refresher on how to connect devices to a charger.

ESR MagSafe 6-in-1 Charger

Source: Kickstarter