Hybrid monitor boasts fastest paper-like display, color-rich visuals

E Ink is a good shout for reading text on a small screen for long periods, but if you want to work on larger displays with moving imagery, technologies like LCD and OLED are a better way to go. Taiwan's Hannspree is aiming for the middle ground.

Though E Ink is kinder on the old peepers than other digital panels, it's not particularly good at handling non-static visuals. We've seen a few device manufacturers managing to boost refresh rates on ePaper gadgets – including Super Refresh from Onyx Boox and God-Level High Refresh from Dasung – but other display technologies still tend to have the edge.

Modus Tech launched a 60-Hz Paper Monitor on Crowd Supply late last year, and Dasung has a similarly refreshing model in the wind too. But Hannspree has opted for a hybrid approach that makes use of Transflective LCD technology.

The Hybri Full HD panel features built-in speakers and a headphone jack Hannspree

As the name suggests, this solution gives users the choice of a reflective paper-like display – where the onscreen clarity and brightness are determined by ambient light – or a transmissive kind of deal – where LED backlighting can be activated at the touch of a button. Hannspree recommends activation of the backlight if "workspace illuminance drops below 1,000 lux."

Like last year's HannsNote2, this means the viewer can bask in 16.7 million colors rather than just the few thousand offered by current E Ink. The Hybri also boasts a peak refresh rate of 75 Hz – which should be great for catching up on YouTube regulars whatever the time of day. The 23.8-inch monitor also has a 5-millisecond response time for "lightweight PC gaming," and displays content at 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

The Hybri sports a VESA MIS-D mount to support the use of multiple monitors Hannspree

Elsewhere, the company reckons that, with the backlight disabled, the Hybri sips up to 80% less power than a regular LCD panel. The monitor can be used in landscape or portrait modes, and comes with HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA connectivity plus there's an audio input for making use of its built-in speakers (a headphone jack is included too).

As I spend many of my waking hours gawping at a backlit computer screen, this all seems like welcome news for my fatigued eyes. However, it does come in at a much higher price tag than similar-sized regular monitors. The Hybri is up for pre-order now for around US$900, though we've no word as yet on international availability.

Product page: Hannspree Hybri Monitor