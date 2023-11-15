© 2023 New Atlas
Logitech crowdfunds Reach articulating webcam

By Paul Ridden
November 15, 2023
Logitech has developed the Reach to allow folks "to stay in the flow while sharing non-digital content during in-person presentations, classes, conference calls, and streams"
Logitech has developed the Reach to allow folks "to stay in the flow while sharing non-digital content during in-person presentations, classes, conference calls, and streams"
The Reach can operate in full desktop mode or compact/stowed mode
The Reach can be set on a table top with a round base or clamped to a desk
The Reach features independent horizontal and vertical adjustment
Logitech says that "users can combine the horizontal and vertical movements with the pivoting camera head to create novel vantage points that allow you to share your perspective with ease"
Logitech previewed a versatile "show and tell" take on the webcam a couple of months ago, designed to help content creators cover all the angles. Now the articulating Reach camera is taking the crowdfunding route to production.

Though the majority of projects launched through platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo tend to be from makers or startups, a number of established multinationals have tested new product waters through crowdfunding campaigns – including Segway, Bose and LG.

For the Reach, Logitech has opted to run with the Indiegogo Enterprise portal that was launched at CES 2016. The device is essentially a hybrid overhead/webcam for content creators, gamers, educators and business professionals that's mounted to a kind of versatile camera boom, and is capable of recording 1080p video at up to 60 frames per second. It sports glass optics, features a f/2.0 aperture, a focal length of 3.7 mm and a field of view taking in 78 degrees, and boasts 4.3x lossless zoom with smart autofocus, plus dual omnidirectional microphones with noise filter are included too.

The Reach features independent horizontal and vertical adjustment
The Reach features independent horizontal and vertical adjustment

The StreamCam that sits at the end of a horizontal arm can be repositioned vertically or horizontally using a single push button – with 12.22 inches (31 cm) of vertical travel, and 12.73 inches (32.3 cm) of lateral travel. The Reach comes with a circular base or clamp mount, and supports 360-degree panning. The camera head can also pivot via a ball joint to achieve the perfect angle for footage.

The setup is cabled to a laptop/computer over USB-C, and is reported compatible with most videoconferencing or streaming platforms.

Indiegogo perks currently start at US$259, representing a saving of 35% on the expected retail price. If all goes to plan on the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from July 2024. The video below has more.

Introducing Logitech Reach

Source: Logitech

