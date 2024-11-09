Sharp aims for "superior brightness" with latest X Series 4K projector

Sharp Imaging has added a new family member to its pro-level X Series projectors. The dual-laser XP-X171Q should provide, ahem, sharp 4K visuals even in brightly lit rooms.

Despite what manufacturers might claim in the presskits, generally speaking, a couple of thousand lumens of brightness is not going to win against daylight streaming through windows or powerful room lighting. At best, the projected visuals can look faded or washed out. Or you may lose the imagery altogether.

Though such considerations are important when thinking about replacing the big-screen TV in the living room, they're critical when you have to set up a presentation in the boardroom or an exhibit in a brightly-lit museum. We've seen a number of super-bright professional projectors over the years, and the latest model from Sharp now ranks amongst them.

The XP-X171Q 4K laser projector is destined for conference rooms, museums, digital signage and classrooms Sharp

The snappily named XP-X171Q projector is pitched as a professional installation projector, which means that it will likely find use in posh meeting rooms, galleries and museums, lecture halls, entertainment venues, digital signage and so on. As such, the red/blue laser brightness output is reported to be 16,500 lumens (or up to 17,000 center lumens).

"Expanding the X Series with the new X171Q provides our customers with higher brightness and the ultimate 4K UHD viewing experience that aligns with standard display resolutions, allowing them to create content only once, saving both time and money," said Sharp's Richard McPherson. "We understand the importance for dealers and end users to deliver high-quality content, which is why we developed this innovative model that includes unique RB laser light and new, advanced features."

The XP-X171Q 4K laser projector's projection engine and RB light source Sharp

The projection engine is made up of two lasers, a phosphor wheel and a color wheel, some mirrors and a prism plus DLP technology, and can throw out visuals at 3,840 x 2,400 pixels. The dynamic contrast comes in at 3-million:1, and 10-bit color processing is cooked in too. The whole show can be software controlled from a networked computer, which also allows for combining multiple projected images courtesy of integrated edge blending capabilities.

The unit is compatible with six motorized lenses for throw distances ranging from 3.5 to 141 ft (1.09 - 43 m), and sports geometric correction for throwing visuals on spheres and the like, as well as manual keystone correction. This model offers HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, along with HDBaseT, Ethernet LAN and powered USB. It lacks built-in speakers but there are audio outputs.

Though marketed as a pro-level installation projector, like the recently announced Ricoh PJ UHL3660 ultra-short-throw projector, it could also make its way into high-end home theater setups – so long as movie lovers can afford the business-focused pricing. However, we can't tell you how much that will be, as Sharp has a "pricing on request" note on the product page – which generally translates into a sizable wad of cash.

X141Q and X171Q Installation Projectors

Product page: XP-X171Q