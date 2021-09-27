Ultra Bright Series projectors launched to meet high-end professional needs

Though home projectors like the new Halo from Xgimi and the JMGO O1 Pro will likely be bright enough for family movie nights in a dimly lit room, if you have a daytime lecture, exhibition or conference to organize, you're obviously going to need something more powerful. That's where Optoma is looking to come in with its Ultra Bright Series.

Essentially the only difference between the three models in the Ultra Bright lineup is the maximum brightness, with the ZU1700 reported to put out 17,000 lumens, the ZU1900 bumping that up to 19,000, and the brightest of them all, the ZU2200, managing a dazzling 22,000.

The WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) resolution projectors are destined for concert halls, exhibition spaces and digital signage applications. They support 4K HDR input, boast 2,000,000:1 contrast, are compatible with eight interchangeable lenses ranging from short (0.65:1) to long (10.8:1) throw, and are deigned to operate continuously around the clock if needed.

Connectivity options including HDMI, VGA, HDBaseT, DisplayPort and Ethernet LAN, which together with a sturdy metal case and an IP5X dust-resistance rating for the optical engine, make for application flexibility.

The Ultra Bright Series projectors can warp images and blend edges in multi-unit installations, without the need for additional hardware Optoma

Visual Suite software and an integrated camera cater for automatic image adjustment and built-in edge blending/image warping, with a failsafe redundancy mode supporting instant source switching in complex multi-projector or dome setups. The DuraCore MultiColor laser light source is reckoned good for more than 30,000 hours, while full lens shift opens up more placement options onsite.

"We are constantly innovating to address the unique and evolving performance needs of the ProAV market, and are thrilled to enhance Optoma’s award-winning projection portfolio, offering a full lineup of projector solutions ranging from 3,000 to 22,000 lumens," said the company's James Fursse. "The Ultra Bright Series ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 projectors are carefully designed additions to our extensive range of professional display products, providing customers with high brightness, flexible solutions that deliver both on price and visual performance."

The Ultra Bright Series is available now, model pricing has not been revealed.

Product page: ZU1700, ZU1900, ZU2200