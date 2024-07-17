World-first AF detector for smart rings

Wearables have moved way beyond simply counting steps. Now, they can continuously monitor health parameters like sleep patterns, heart rate, and overall wellness. Wearables, such as smartwatches and smart rings, empower patients to gain insights into their bodies, provide motivation to stay healthy and offer personalized medicine.

Ultrahuman, manufacturer of the Ring AIR health tracker, has announced the launch of PowerPlugs, a platform that allows users to choose the apps they want, allowing them to track everything from caffeine intake to jet lag to ovulation. And, with the AFib Detection app, the Ring AIR has become the world’s first smart ring able to detect the common irregular heart rhythm atrial fibrillation.

“When it comes to health, one size does not fit all,” said Mohit Kumar, Ultrahuman’s founder and CEO. “That’s why we built PowerPlugs for people to pick and choose what matters most for their health and wellness. We’re launching our first few PowerPlugs with a novel game-changing capability, AFib detection. This life-saving technology comes with medical approval in limited markets currently and we’re aggressively launching new markets with regulator’s approval every few weeks.”

The PowerPlugs platform can be accessed via the Ultrahuman app, which can be downloaded from the Mac App Store and Google Play. The following apps are currently available on the platform.

Caffeine Window

Is your coffee consumption interfering with sleep? Caffeine Window allows users to track and optimize their stimulant intake throughout the day. Understanding how your body responds to different stimulants, the app advises of the best times to have that long black so that you boost alertness without affecting your night-time rest.

Vitamin D

Sunlight is the best natural source of vitamin D, which is necessary for strong bones, muscles, and overall health. The Vitamin D app works out the optimal times for you to venture outside based on skin type, location and current UV index, ensuring that you get the right amount of safe sun exposure. Real-time tracking and safety alerts prevent you from staying out too long (and increasing your risk of skin cancer).

User interface screens for some of the PowerPlugs apps Ultrahuman

Jet Lag

The Jet Lag app combines personal travel itineraries, sleep patterns and chronotypes with evidence-based methods – light exposure, melatonin, caffeine, and napping – to provide a plan for combatting jet lag. The plan includes schedules to follow before, during, and after trips so that your circadian rhythm resets itself efficiently.

Circadian Rhythm

Speaking of circadian rhythm, this app provides personalized recommendations for when you should expose yourself to natural light, exercise, and start winding down in the evening. It’s about enhancing energy levels, improving sleep quality, and boosting overall health.

Weight Loss

The Weight Loss app provides real-time glucose monitoring plus meal planning, plus it tracks calories burnt throughout the day. The app syncs with automated food logging, giving a comprehensive view of calorie intake versus expenditure to help users maintain a balanced diet and work towards their individual fitness goals

Cycle Tracking

One of a number of apps designed especially for people who menstruate, Cycle Tracking offers a comprehensive overview of menstrual cycle phases and predicts upcoming cycles. The app gives users important information about fertility windows and enables them to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Ovulation

The Ovulation app can increase people’s chances of getting pregnant by identifying the most fertile days. Alternatively, if they want to prevent pregnancy and are using natural family planning methods, having information about the ovulation period can help. In addition, the app’s continuous monitoring can provide a heads-up about potential reproductive health issues.

Pregnancy Mode

The Pregnancy Mode app provides tailored advice about nutrition, activity, and crucial health metrics during pregnancy to ensure peak health for the gestational parent and their developing baby.

Ultrahuman plans to add many more apps over time.

“Over the next few years, you could expect thousands of applications to be built on top of Ultrahuman’s comprehensive health data platform,” Kumar said. “Essentially, your Ultrahuman Ring will keep getting better after your purchase.”

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR comes in matte grey, bionic gold, space silver, and aster black Ultrahuman

The company is also giving developers access to raw PPG (photoplethysmogram, commonly obtained by a pulse oximeter that detects blood oxygenation levels), accelerometer (movement/activity tracking), and temperature data streams from Ring AIR to encourage them to develop bespoke algorithms using UltraSignal, the Ring AIR’s developer platform.

You’re probably wondering how the Ultrahuman Ring AIR stacks up against other smart rings. In a July 2024 article titled, "The best smart rings you can buy: Expert tested", ZDNet compared the Ring AIR with the Oura Ring Gen3, Samsung Galaxy Ring, RingConn Smart Ring, and Amazfit Helio Ring. The Ring AIR was named the “Best subscription-free smart ring” and praised for its AI-powered data and insights, comfortability, and scratch-resistant material. It came a close second to the Oura smart ring.

For those interested in the Ultrahuman Ring AIR’s specs, here they are: space-grade titanium coated with tungsten carbide; weighs 0.08 oz/2.4 g; water resistant up to 330 ft/100 m; low-energy Bluetooth connectivity; wireless charging and up to six days’ battery life; available in 10 sizes from 5 to 14, in matte grey, aster black, space silver, and bionic gold.

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR costs US$349.00, excluding taxes.

Source: Ultrahuman