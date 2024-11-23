© 2024 New Atlas
Solid-state micro-speaker downsizes full-range sound for open earphones

By Paul Ridden
November 23, 2024
Solid-state micro-speaker downsizes full-range sound for open earphones
The Sycamore module is billed as the world’s first 1-mm-thin near-field full-range MEMS micro speaker for smartwatches, XR glasses and goggles, open-Fit earbuds and other applications
The all-silicon, full-range, near-field micro-speaker measures just 8.41 x 9 x 1.13 mm
The Sycamore module is designed to replace legacy dynamic drivers, and comes in a fraction of the size while rocking similar sound quality
The Sycamore modules rigid silicon diaphragm reduces back volume to enable thinner smart glasses
The Sycamore module is expected to enable thinner and lighter smartwatches
Non-wearable applications for the Sycamore module include laptops, automotive sound systems and Bluetooth speakers
Last year, California's xMEMS Labs took aim at legacy coil-based speaker technology and decided it was time for a tiny change. The first of its silicon-based solid-state micro-speakers subsequently found their way into wireless buds, and now the company has a new full-range flavor for open-fit earphones.

The Sycamore module works in a similar way to the xMEMS technology we saw last year, where thin-film piezo actuators excite a silicon membrane to produce sound waves.

But where the previous Cypress incarnation was designed for noise-canceling in-ears (such as Creative's Aurvana Ace 2), this latest development will see use in smart watches, augmented/virtual reality headsets and other wearables like open-fit earphones.

"With Sycamore, mobile electronics can now achieve thinner, more stylish form factors while maintaining big, rich sound," said the company's Mike Housholder. "With better performance at both the low and high ends, Sycamore delivers powerful, full-range audio for smart watches, smart glasses, and any other small, mobile form factor that engineers dream up."

The all-silicon, full-range, near-field micro-speaker measures just 8.41 x 9 x 1.13 mm and tips the scales at 150 mg. xMEMS reckons that makes it around a third of the thickness of a "conventional dynamic driver package" while also having one seventh of the surface area.

It's reported to require less back volume area than legacy 3-mm-thick dynamic drivers, while boasting a similar mid-bass performance with up to 11 dB of sub-bass headroom also available. The all-rounder is no slouch at the higher frequencies either, punching up to "15 dB above 5 kHz over legacy drivers."

That means potentially slimmer speaker-packing smart glasses or smartwatches, less bulky open earphone designs and more room to cram other tech inside smartphones. The micro-speakers could also see applications in such things are laptops, automotive sound systems and Bluetooth speakers. The Sycamore is IP58-rated for moisture resistance too, meaning that it can be used in wearables geared towards gym or training use.

xMEMS will start sending samples to device manufacturers from the first quarter of next year, ahead of the start of mass production in October 2025.

Source: xMEMS

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

