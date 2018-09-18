The OP-Z doesn't rock its own display, but an interactive user interface or some pretty animated visuals can be had by pairing an iPhone or iPad running the OP-Z app over Bluetooth 5.0, and the smartphone's camera can be set up to shoot a series of photos in time with the music to generate an instant music video. A dedicated toolkit will be available at launch that ties the OP-Z in with the Unity 3D multi-platform gaming engine for live syncing of animations and video with the music.

