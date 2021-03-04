Samsung claims 5G data speed record by tapping into 4G frequencies

Samsung claims to have achieved a new 5G data speed record, delivering a massive 5.23 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to a single device. This record was set by passing some of the load to 4G frequencies at the same time, all while using commercially available tech.

Given the straightforward numbering system we give these cellular technologies, it’s easy to assume that 5G is just a set step above 4G. But there’s plenty of variation within those numbers, and communications companies are continually experimenting with ways to soup up the tech for faster and faster speeds.

And now it looks like Samsung has edged away from the pack with a new 5G data speed record. In lab tests in Korea, the company managed to deliver a blistering 5.23 Gbps to a single device. That beats out the previous record of 5 Gbps set in January by Ericsson, Qualcomm and Australian telecommunications company, Telstra.

To achieve the new record, Samsung made use of what’s called E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology. This allows mobile operators to tap into existing 4G networks to help boost 5G speeds. In this case, it used 800 MHz of 5G frequency, and a further 40 MHz of 4G.

Better yet, the new record was set using technology that’s already in wide commercial use – the receiving device was a Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone, and it was helped along by 4G and 5G radios, and a 4G/5G common Core (a data center unit). That means it should be relatively simple to pass these speeds to consumers.

“Through this demonstration, Samsung is proud to achieve another breakthrough record in 5G data speeds, now spotlighting the power of using a dual 4G and 5G approach, delivered directly to a single user,” says Ji-Yun Seol, Vice President of Samsung. “This reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible 5G solutions to our customers and our ongoing support to help mobile operators accelerate the benefits of 5G services to their users.”

Source: Samsung