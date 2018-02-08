Richard Ward used to live in a 250 sq ft tiny house, but decided it was too big for his needs and downsized to the Terraform Three(Credit: Richard Ward)

Downsizing to a typical tiny house is a big enough challenge for many people, but to live full-time within the Terraform Three's diminutive dimensions – just 54 sq ft (5 sq m) of floorspace – requires some serious dedication. Still, while it's not for everyone, the owner seems perfectly happy with his pint-sized dwelling.







Designed by Terraform Tiny Houses owner Richard Ward, the Terraform Three measures just 6 x 10 ft (1.8 x 3 m) and reaches a maximum height of around 9 ft (2.7 m), so he has enough headroom to stand up inside.

Ward actually used to live in a larger 250 sq ft (23 sq m) tiny house, but after doing some traveling in a Honda Element he decided it was too big for his needs and downsized, making regular travel easier. The micro-house is based on an old boat trailer and has a steel frame. Ward makes use of recycled materials, such as the skylight, which was originally a school bus emergency escape window and offers access to a small seating area on the roof.

Inside Ward managed to fit a full-sized bed, a desk area with storage underneath, and a bathroom area with gravity-fed sink and homemade composting toilet. Another storage area is to one side.

The kitchen and shower are accessed from the outside by lifting a hatch, like many teardrop camping trailers. The kitchen, such as it is, includes a basic two-burner camping stove, storage space, an electric cooler and a sink, as well as an electric shower.

The need to bathe and prepare food outside doesn't seem to be a big deal for Ward. It probably helps that he travels in relatively warm areas of the USA and seems to enjoy a semi-outdoors nomadic lifestyle.

The Terraform Three has a standard RV-style hookup for power, plus a small roof-based solar panel array. It was completed in late 2017.