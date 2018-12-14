The TTE starts at AU$48,990 (approx. US$35,325). Terra Trek is also in the process of testing and developing the entry-level TTA, with plans to price it at AU$29,990 (US$21,625). The TTA will ride on the same chassis and suspension but will be an empty shell that buyers can build up with optional equipment. Terra Trek also plans to slide a mid-level AU$43,990 (US$31,700) model with tent, slide-out kitchen, 40-L fridge and single AGM battery system between the TTA and TTE.