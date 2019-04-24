Musk: "There are three steps to self driving. There's being feature complete, then there's being feature complete to the level where we think the person in the car doesn't need to pay attention, and then there's a reliability level where we can also convince regulators that this is true. We expect to be feature complete in self driving this year. We expect to be confident enough from our standpoint to say that we think people don't need to touch the wheel or look out the window somewhere probably around second quarter of next year. And we expect to get regulatory approval, at least in some jurisdictions, toward the end of next year.

