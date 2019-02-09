It didn't come easily, but Tesla's mission to become an influential force in electric vehicle manufacturing, and the automotive industry as a whole, is beginning the bear some fruit. The Palo Alto-based company is not without its problems, but did start 2019 as the maker of the best-selling luxury vehicle in the US after recording back-to-back quarterly profits for the first time in its history, and has now claimed an unparalleled share of the EV market as it begins expansions into China and Europe. But the new year will also bring new competitors, with legacy automakers preparing to wheel out shiny new electric cars of their own. So how will they stack up?