It says by 2025, every model in the Toyota and Lexus line-up will be available in one of these forms, meaning that the number of models offered without some kind of electric drivetrain will be exactly zero. It plans to introduce more than 10 new battery electric vehicles in the early 2020s, and expand its fuel cell lineup of passenger and commercial vehicles throughout the decade as well. Together, it hopes to sell more than 1 million zero-emission vehicles (BEVs and FCEVs) and 5.5 million electrified vehicles all up by 2030.