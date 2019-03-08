But here and now, Tesla's V3 Superchargers will provide its Model 3 Long Range with up to 75 miles (120 km) of range with just five minutes of plug-in time, according to the company. The new architecture leverages a 1 MW power cabinet inspired by Tesla's utility-scale batteries, and will enable owners to charge up at maximum rates rather than sharing the capacity with vehicles in the stall next door, as is currently the norm.